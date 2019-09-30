BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CAROLINAS COMPANIES A Local’s Guide: Greensboro Greensboro local Melissa Norman, founder of Girl CHARGE, shares three of her favorite places to explore around the city. written by Our State Staff A message from our sponsor: Let’s Get You Home What is home to you? With 15 offices located across North Carolina, our 900 real estate professionals can get you there. We make great neighbors by helping others live and celebrate life in the home of their dreams. Learn more A Local’s Guide series brought to you by See more of the series here.