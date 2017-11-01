Crab and Artichoke Dip

Yield: 4-6 servings.

1 ½ teaspoon oil

½ medium red bell pepper, diced

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

½ cup light mayonnaise

½ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

1 ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon pickled jalapeno, finely chopped

1 ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

8 ounces fresh or pasteurized crab meat

Salt to taste

½ cup sliced almonds (optional)

Sauté red bell pepper in oil for 3 minutes. Remove from stove top.

Preheat oven to 375ºF.

In a mixing bowl, combine sautéed pepper and all remaining ingredients except crab, and mix well.

Add in crab meat until just combined. Season to taste.

Add mixture to a small, greased baking dish. Top with sliced almonds if desired.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden-brown and bubbly. Serve with toasted baguette slices or crackers. Tip: May also be used as stuffing for mushroom caps.