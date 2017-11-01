Crab and Artichoke Dip

Yield: 4-6 servings.
1 ½ teaspoon oil
½ medium red bell pepper, diced
1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
½ cup light mayonnaise
½ cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
1 ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon pickled jalapeno, finely chopped
1 ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice
8 ounces fresh or pasteurized crab meat
Salt to taste
½ cup sliced almonds (optional)
Sauté red bell pepper in oil for 3 minutes. Remove from stove top.
Preheat oven to 375ºF.
In a mixing bowl, combine sautéed pepper and all remaining ingredients except crab, and mix well.
Add in crab meat until just combined. Season to taste.
Add mixture to a small, greased baking dish. Top with sliced almonds if desired.
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden-brown and bubbly. Serve with toasted baguette slices or crackers. Tip: May also be used as stuffing for mushroom caps.