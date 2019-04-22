Like fresh-cut flowers and sunsets, ice pops are all the more precious because they don’t last. Each icy treat blooms and fades in our hands: that first, frozen crush between the teeth, the perfect melting point of flavor spreading across our tongues, the last happy drips down the wooden stick.

Around here, nobody does ice pops like the hand-makers at Locopops. Based in Durham but found in stores from Fayetteville to Greensboro, Locopops concocts a bouquet of seasonal and regular flavors — strawberry rhubarb, cinnamon-tinged Mexican chocolate, lemon curd. All the better to enjoy, but quickly, before little honeyed rivers melt over our fingers — sweet, sticky reminders of a good time.

Locopops

2618 Hillsborough Road

Durham, NC 27705

(919) 286-3500

ilovelocopops.com