Mom’s Prized Pineapple Pig Pickin’ Cake

Recipe by Mavis Bannon of Mooresville, provided by daughter Donna Troutman

“She and my dad adopted my twin brother and I when were just 8 days old. She showered us with so much love and wholesome, delicious food. My mother was an angel, and everyone loved her and her cooking. She was also famous for her yeast rolls.” — Donna Troutman

Cake:

1 box butter golden cake mix

1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges, chopped into smaller pieces (Do not drain)

4 large eggs

¼ cup vegetable oil

Frosting:

1 (16-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1 (3.4-ounce) box instant vanilla pudding

2 (8-ounce) containers whipping cream, thawed

For the cake: Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour 3 8-inch cake pans with vegetable shortening.

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, oil, and mandarin oranges with their juice.

Divide batter between pans. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean.

Turn the cake out of the pan and place onto a wire rack. Let cool to room temperature.

For the frosting: In a large bowl, stir together the drained pineapple and pudding mix. Once combined, fold whipping cream into pineapple mixture.

Frost each layer and sides of the cake. Serve soon or loosely cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours.