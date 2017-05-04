Picnic Penne Pasta Salad Recipe

Yield: 6 servings.

1 (16-ounce) box penne pasta, cooked al dente

1 orange bell pepper, finely chopped

3 green onions, sliced

½ cup sliced green olives with pimentos

¼ cup fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive juice

2 teaspoons sugar

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

Drain pasta and rinse with cold water. Place pasta in a large mixing bowl and add bell pepper, green onions, olives, and dill. Toss all ingredients and set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine lemon juice, olive juice, and sugar. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Stir in mayonnaise, salt, and pepper.

Pour dressing over pasta and toss until ingredients are evenly coated. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.