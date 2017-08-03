Stuffed Baked Tomatoes

Yield: 6 servings.

6 medium fresh tomatoes, washed and cored

6 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

½ cup chopped walnuts

½ cup fresh bread crumbs

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 450°. Using a melon baller or teaspoon, scoop out ⅓ of the tomato pulp and place in a mixing bowl. Place tomatoes in a shallow baking dish and set aside.

Add blue cheese, walnuts, bread crumbs, and olive oil to the tomato pulp. Mix all ingredients with a fork until just combined. Stuff each tomato with the cheese mixture, mounding the top with it. Sprinkle each stuffed tomato with salt and pepper.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling and the rims of the tomatoes start to pop.