Sweet and Sour Carrots

Yield: 8 servings.

1 pound raw baby carrots (or 4 cups), cut lengthwise

1 small Vidalia onion, sliced very thin

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup canola oil

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon Worcestershire, or to taste

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

Zest from one lemon (plus more for garnish)

Wash carrots and place in a saucepan. Add 1 cup of water and cook on medium heat until carrots are crisp-tender. Drain and place in a glass mixing bowl. Add the sliced onions and toss.

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the tomato paste with all of the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Pour hot marinade over the carrot mixture, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours, stirring occasionally.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a serving dish and serve as a cold side salad. Garnish with additional lemon zest if desired.