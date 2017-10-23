Sweet and Sour Carrots

Yield: 8 servings.
1 pound raw baby carrots (or 4 cups), cut lengthwise
1 small Vidalia onion, sliced very thin
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
½ cup light brown sugar
¼ cup canola oil
½ cup apple cider vinegar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon Worcestershire, or to taste
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
Zest from one lemon (plus more for garnish)
Wash carrots and place in a saucepan. Add 1 cup of water and cook on medium heat until carrots are crisp-tender. Drain and place in a glass mixing bowl. Add the sliced onions and toss.
In a medium saucepan, whisk together the tomato paste with all of the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 5 minutes. Pour hot marinade over the carrot mixture, cover, and refrigerate for 24 hours, stirring occasionally.
Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a serving dish and serve as a cold side salad. Garnish with additional lemon zest if desired.