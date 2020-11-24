10 North Carolina Items for Your December To-Do List

Asheville

This year, the public can view the Omni Grove Park Inn’s National Gingerbread Competition — the largest in the world — from the comfort of their homes. The finalists will be announced on Facebook and Instagram December 1 through 12.

For more information, visit facebook.com/omnigroveparkinn or instagram.com/omnigrovepark.

Blowing Rock

From dusk to midnight, the grounds of Chetola Resort will be illuminated with more than 26,000 lights! Tour the joyful displays from a car or on foot for free.

November 30-January 31. (800) 243-8652, chetola.com/events/festival-of-lights-2.

Charlotte

On display at the U.S. National Whitewater Center is artist Meredith Connelly’s immersive light display featuring illuminating crystals, vines and mushrooms along the natural landscape. The center also provides a chance to lace up some ice skates and glide along their upper pond.

Available through mid-February. For more information visit usnwc.org.

Denton

A country light display at Denton FarmPark is bound to bring visitors an extra dose of good cheer. Drive through the light show and pick up a snack from a food truck or a handmade goody from the craft barn along the way.

November 27-29; December 4-6, 10-13, 18-23, 26-27. (336) 859-2755, dentonfarmpark.com.

Durham

Join the Chabad of Durham-Chapel Hill and Jewish for Good’s in their Chanukah Drive-In Celebration on December 13 and enjoy music, entertainment and refreshments without leaving your car.

For more information calendar.levinjcc.org/jewishforgood.

Greensboro

The Greensboro Science Center zoo may not have a reindeer exhibit, but their Winter Wonderlights display does transport visitors to 12 holiday-themed realms. Catch live music by the Greensboro Opera on Fridays and Saturdays.

Available until January 3. For more information, including tickets, visit greensboroscience.org.

New Bern

The New Bern Historical Society’s fourth annual Gingerbread House Contest comes with no fees, no forms, and no categories. Enter your creation in the contest by December 12, or simply view the houses on the Historical Society’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit newbernhistorical.org.

Raleigh

The Jolly Raleigh Scavenger Hunt takes participants to hidden light displays across the city’s parks as they solve the scavenger clues. The quest is self-guided and can be done at any pace between December 1-12 from 2 to 7 p.m. each day.

For more information visit raleighnc.gov/news/2020-11-12-join-us-jolly-raleigh-scavenger-hunt.

Wilmington

Grab your popcorn and a cup of hot chocolate for Curbside Cinema’s weekly holiday drive-in movie, featuring Home Alone, Elf, and Polar Express.

December 4, 11, 18. For more information visit uncw.edu/arts/curbsidecinema.

Winston-Salem

Gather ’round the fireplace and dream of sugar plums fairies — or watch The University of North Carolina School of the Arts virtual Nutcracker performance. The special premiere on December 12 serves as a fundraiser for student scholarships, and will later be available to watch for free on-demand.

For more information visit uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker.