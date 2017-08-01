Sausage and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños

Yield: 10 appetizer-sized servings.

10 jalapeños

6 ounces cheddar cheese

2 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon roasted pimentos

2 tablespoons Duke’s mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup cooked ground Bass Farm sausage

For garnishing (optional):

2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

In a skillet over medium heat, cook bacon to crispy. Crumble and set aside.

Pre-heat oven to 350°.

Shred cheddar cheese and mix with cream cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, salt, and paprika.

Halve and core jalapeños, and fill each half with a tablespoon of filling. Arrange stuffed jalapeños in a baking sheet.

Bake for 17-20 minutes or until peppers have softened and cheese is golden and bubbly.

Top peppers with bacon and cilantro and serve hot.