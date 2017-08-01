×
Presented By Bass Farm Sausage

Sausage and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños

These cheesy, spicy jalapeño poppers have an extra special savory element with the addition of Bass Farms sausage.

written by
Sausage Stuffed Japapenos

Yield: 10 appetizer-sized servings.

10 jalapeños
6 ounces cheddar cheese
2 ounces cream cheese
1 tablespoon roasted pimentos
2 tablespoons Duke’s mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon sea salt
1 cup cooked ground Bass Farm sausage

For garnishing (optional):
2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

In a skillet over medium heat, cook bacon to crispy. Crumble and set aside.

Pre-heat oven to 350°.

Shred cheddar cheese and mix with cream cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, salt, and paprika.

Halve and core jalapeños, and fill each half with a tablespoon of filling. Arrange stuffed jalapeños in a baking sheet.

Bake for 17-20 minutes or until peppers have softened and cheese is golden and bubbly.

Top peppers with bacon and cilantro and serve hot.

This story was published on

Rosemond-Hoerr is a food blogger and photographer who draws on her grandmother's traditional Southern cooking for inspiration.

Mail Pin Share