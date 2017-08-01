Sausage and Pimento Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños

Yield: 10 appetizer-sized servings.
10 jalapeños
6 ounces cheddar cheese
2 ounces cream cheese
1 tablespoon roasted pimentos
2 tablespoons Duke’s mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon sea salt
1 cup cooked ground Bass Farm sausage
For garnishing (optional):
2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped
In a skillet over medium heat, cook bacon to crispy. Crumble and set aside.
Pre-heat oven to 350°.
Shred cheddar cheese and mix with cream cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, salt, and paprika.
Halve and core jalapeños, and fill each half with a tablespoon of filling. Arrange stuffed jalapeños in a baking sheet.
Bake for 17-20 minutes or until peppers have softened and cheese is golden and bubbly.
Top peppers with bacon and cilantro and serve hot.