8 May Plant Sales to Grow Your Garden

“A World of Gardening” • Hertford • May 4

Browse plants, gardening items, and crafts at Albemarle Master Gardeners’ spring garden show at the Perquiman County Recreational Center.

Learn more: (252) 482-6585 or perquimans.ces.ncsu.edu/springgardenshow

Spring Daze • Thomasville • May 4

Welcome spring by shopping for plants, antiques, garden decor, and crafts downtown while eating snacks from food trucks and listening to music.

Learn more: (336) 491-4170 or visitthomasvillenc.com

Garden Party and Hat Contest • Farmville • May 5

Listen to live music from Steady Drive bluegrass band, sip cold beer and wine, and bid in a silent auction while watching a traditional maypole Dance at the May Museum and Park. Bring your best hat to compete for a prize.

Learn more: (252) 753-6725

Passalong Plant Sale • Greensboro • May 10-11

Spring is here, and master gardener volunteers are ready to give you advice. Stop by the Guildford County Cooperative Extension to purchase a plant that will thrive in your garden.

Learn more: (336) 641-2400 or guilford.ces.ncsu.edu

Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Garden/Art Tour • Wake Forest • May 11

Enjoy high tea, explore 10 local gardens, visit with artists and vendors, and attend a vintage auto show at the Wake Forest Historical Museum. Tickets for the tour and tea are sold separately.

Learn more: (919) 961-3769 or wfgardenclub.org

Garden Show & Sale • Black Mountain • May 17-18

This 14th annual event, held on the grounds of the historic Monte Vista Hotel, will be a one-stop garden jubilee featuring the perfect annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and vegetable starts for your garden. Lunch will be available for purchase.

Learn more: (404) 697-5772 or blackmountainbeautification.org

Annual Master Gardener Volunteers Plant Sale • Greenville • May 18

Freshen up your garden this spring and purchase perennials, vegetables, herbs, fruit, vines, and more at the Pitt County Arboretum. All items included in the sale have been grown by the county’s master gardeners. Proceeds will benefit the arboretum.

Learn more: (252) 902-1700 or pittcountyarboretum.blogspot.com

Coastal Gardening • Kill Devil Hills • May 18

Celebrate the warmer weather by browsing for handcrafted goods, garden art, plants, and refreshments from more than 70 vendors.

Learn more: (252) 473-4290 or dare.ces.ncsu.edu