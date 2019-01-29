Our State Quiz: On the Air



</p> <section> <h2>On the Air</h2> </section> <section> <h2>Hattie Leeper — the first female African-American DJ in the Charlotte area — was an on-air personality for radio station WGIV during the 1950s and ’60s. Leeper went by what stage name on her show?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>Starting in 1952, Greensboro’s WFMY-TV aired a cowboy-themed children’s program that ran for 24 years. This popular show featured Pecos Pete and what title character?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Elinor Hawkins, a former librarian from Greensboro, started a children’s story-time show at WFMY-TV in 1952 that today runs on New Bern station WCTI. What is the name of Hawkins’s show, which is believed to be the longest-running program of its kind?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>The TV show <em>Carolina Today </em>ran in eastern North Carolina for almost four decades and was hosted for much of that time by broadcaster Robert “Slim Short” Allen. The show started in 1959 and aired from WNCT-TV in what Pitt County city?</h3> </section> <section> <h3><em>Kilgo’s Kanteen</em>, hosted by Jimmy Kilgo, was a popular teen music and dance show that ran on Charlotte’s WSOC-TV in the 1950s and ’60s. This show was inspired by what national program hosted by Dick Clark?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>WRAL-TV’s Paul Montgomery, known as “Uncle Paul,” appeared on children’s programs in Raleigh for more than 20 years, starting in 1956. One show featured Montgomery as what orange-haired clown?</h3> </section> <section> <h3><em>At Home with Peggy Mann</em> was a popular TV show that started in 1954. This homemaking and informational series aired on WTVD 11 in what town?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>From 1953 to 1977, Betty Feezor hosted a home cooking and decorating show that is thought to be the first show in the world to be taped in color. <em>The Betty Freezor Show</em> aired on WBTV in what city?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>One of the oldest live radio shows in the country has been broadcast on WPAQ in Mount Airy since 1948. What is the name of this popular bluegrass, old-time, and gospel music show?</h3> </section> <section></section> <section></section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>