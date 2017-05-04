Tarragon & Walnut Chicken Salad Recipe

Yield: 8 servings.

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and coarsely chopped (about 4 cups)

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped

1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Place cooked chicken in a large mixing bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over chicken and toss until dressing is incorporated. Stir in tarragon and walnuts. Refrigerate for a minimum of 1 hour before serving.