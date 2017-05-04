Tarragon & Walnut Chicken Salad Recipe

Yield: 8 servings.
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and coarsely chopped (about 4 cups)
1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup fresh tarragon leaves, chopped
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Place cooked chicken in a large mixing bowl and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix together mayonnaise, lemon juice, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over chicken and toss until dressing is incorporated. Stir in tarragon and walnuts. Refrigerate for a minimum of 1 hour before serving.