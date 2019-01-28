Follow the Biscuits: 27 Places to Get Your Biscuit Fix

Where to find the biggest, cheesiest, and sweetest biscuits in North Carolina.

Every good biscuit tells a story. The recipe, the shape, what’s inside — all bring to mind flour-dusted rolling pins, family meals, and local traditions. This humble bread once meant to quickly feed hardworking people still does the trick, whether stuffed with sausage at a gas station grill or slathered with jam at a fancy brunch. When we bite into a cheese biscuit in Wilson or a livermush biscuit in Charlotte, we’re dining on our shared history, too.

Call them catheads or drop biscuits — either way, bigger is better.

 

The Buttered Biscuit
1226 Dellwood Road
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 246-6446
butteredbiscuitwnc.com

Smith Street Diner
438 Battleground Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 379-8666
smithstreetdiner.com

Flo’s Kitchen
1015 Goldsboro Street South
Wilson, NC 27893
(252) 237-9146

The Biscuit Factory
2103 Kirkwood Street
High Point, NC 27262
(336) 869-7217
facebook.com/TheBiscuitFactory

 

Sometimes, what’s between the biscuit halves is the whole point.

 

Krankies Coffee
211 East Third Street,
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
(336) 722-3016
krankiescoffee.com

Biscuit Head
733 Haywood Road
Asheville, NC 28806
417 Biltmore Avenue #4F
Asheville, NC 28801
biscuitheads.com

Blue Ridge Biscuit Company and Bakery
601 West State Street
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 357-8501
facebook.com/BlueRidgeBiscuitCompany

Neal’s Deli
100 East Main Street, Suite C,
Carrboro, NC 27510
(919) 967-2185
nealsdeli.com

The Southerly Biscuit & Pie
1206 North Lake Park Boulevard, Unit D
Carolina Beach, NC 28428
(910) 707-0776
thesoutherlync.com

 

Cheese biscuits melt hearts in the east.

 

Abrams BBQ & Seafood
609 West Wilson Street
Tarboro, NC 27886
(252) 823-4522

Find more locations at abramsweb.com.

Biscuits N’ Porn (aka Stop Quik, Miss Helen’s)
2112 South Croatan Highway
Nags Head, NC 27959
(252) 441-6446
facebook.com/Biscuits-N-Porn

Mom’s Grill
1041 John Small Avenue
Washington, NC 27889
(252) 946-2260
facebook.com/pages/Moms-Grill

Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits
Food truck, based in Boone; see Facebook page for locations.

Rise Biscuits and Donuts
For locations: risebiscuitsdonuts.com

Mama Dip’s Kitchen
408 West Rosemary Street,
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-5837
mamadips.com

 

 

Livermush biscuits are a true North Carolina specialty. (Try one!)

 

Circle G Restaurant
4818 Rozzelles Ferry Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 399-2931
facebook.com/circlegrestaurant

Countryside BBQ
2070 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-4885
countrysidebbq.net

The New Public House & Hotel
239 Sunset Drive
Blowing Rock, NC 28605
(828) 295-3487
thenewpublichouse.com

Tony’s Ice Cream
604 East Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-7085
tonysicecream.com

 

 

Who needs funnel cake when you can have these State Fair treats?

 

The 2019 North Carolina State Fair
is October 17-27 at the fairgrounds:
1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607

 

 

Dolled up with sugar and spice and everything nice.

 

The Asbury
235 North Tryon Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
(704) 342-1193
theasbury.com

Dan’l Boone Inn
130 Hardin Street
Boone, NC 28607
(828) 264-8657
danlbooneinn.com

Sweet Potatoes Restaurant
607 North Trade Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
(336) 727-4844
sweetpotatoes.ws

Rolled and Baked
509 Castle Street
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 899-4019
rolledandbaked.com

 

 

Because, honestly, nothing beats a warm, porky biscuit.

 

The Biscuit Company
558 Albemarle Road
Asheboro, NC 27203
(336) 629-5822
facebook.com/pages/The-Biscuit-Co

Biscuit King
Locations in the Lexington area.

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen
1305 East Franklin Street
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
(919) 933-1324
sunrisebiscuits.com

 

