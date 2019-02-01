Pit Stop: 27 Essential North Carolina Barbecue Joints

Find barbecue joints in your region.

The owners of Buxton Hall Barbecue bring fresh ideas to the table, yet they never lose sight of the whole-hog tradition at the heart of their restaurant.

Buxton Hall Barbecue

32 Banks Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 232-7216

buxtonhall.com

You might get lost trying to find this Rowan County spot, but once you get there and taste the barbecue-sauced fried chicken, it’ll all be worth it.

Keaton’s Barbecue, Inc.

17365 Cool Springs Road

Cleveland, NC 27013

(704) 278-3048

keatonsoriginalbbq.com

The meat is the thing here — enhanced to perfection by a dark, thin sauce, or dip, that is neither too mild nor too fiery.

Lexington Barbecue

100 Smokehouse Lane

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 249-9814

lexbbq.com

Note: Speedy’s Barbecue will close in April 2019 due to a road widening project.

In Lexington, the city’s namesake-style barbecue — pork shoulder meat dipped in a tomato-based sauce — draws devotees to this former drive-in.

Speedy’s Barbecue, Inc.

1317 Winston Road

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 248-2092

speedysbbqinc.com

Old Hampton Store & Barbeque

At Old Hampton Store, eat hickory-smoked barbecue served on sourdough rolls in a historic 1920 general store that was once the original train stop for Tweetsie Railroad.

Old Hampton Store & Barbeque

77 Ruffin Street

Linville, NC 28646

(828) 733-5213

facebook.com/oldhamptonstore/

Switzerland Café and General Store

Just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, Switzerland Café, (open spring through fall), offers hickory-smoked barbecue with a signature sauce — a blend of Lexington and eastern North Carolina flavors.

Switzerland Café and General Store

9440 NC-226A

Marion, NC 28752

(828) 765-5289

switzerlandcafe.com

Customers have come to Herb’s Pit Bar-B-Que for more than 30 years for pit-smoked barbecue covered in a “sweet-and-sour” sauce, onion rings, and four-layer chocolate pie.

Herb’s Pit Bar-B-Que

15735 US-64

Murphy, NC 28906

(828) 494-5367

facebook.com/herbspitbbq

Richard’s opened in 1979 on Main Street, right between the courthouse and the railroad station, and that’s where it stands today. The sauce, eastern-style, has not been fiddled with in all that time, and slaw is the vegetable of choice.

Richard’s Bar-B-Q

522 N Main Street

Salisbury, NC 28144

(704) 636-9561

Since 1946, customers have come from near and far for tender, hand-chopped pork, painstakingly pit-cooked over a bed of glowing hickory and oak, slathered in red, Lexington-style sauce. Oh, and for the hush puppies and red slaw.

Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge

2000 E Dixon Boulevard

Shelby, NC 28150

(704) 482-8567

bridgesbbq.com

From its humble backyard beginnings in the mid-’40s, Hursey’s has become something of a pork powerhouse. The hickory-smoked pork shoulders are best topped with Hursey’s Old-Fashioned Barbecue Sauce, which is just a little east of western, and west of eastern.

Hursey’s Bar-B-Q

1834 S Church Street

Burlington, NC 27215

(336) 570-3838

hurseysbarbecue.com

Little Richard’s barbecue is pure Lexington-style. It’s pulled from pork shoulders, which are slow-roasted over wood coals for twelve to fourteen hours. As for the Lexington-style dip, Richard’s blend is still strongly vinegar based, with a bracing dose of pepper.

Little Richard’s BBQ

6470 Stadium Drive

Clemmons, NC 27012

(336) 766-0401

littlerichardsbarbeque.com

This whole-hog barbecue joint tinkers with tradition, but it still shares time-honored cooking methods with its small-town brethren.

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Road

Durham, NC 27705

(919) 908-9128

picnicdurham.com

Founded in 1930, Stamey’s is well known for its Lexington-style pit — they cook exclusively over hardwood hickory coals — and its tangy-sweet vinegar-and-tomato sauce. But the real monument to its founder, Warner Stamey, is not the restaurant, but the pit building, which is by far the largest and best equipped in the state.

Stamey’s

2812 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408

(336) 288-9275

stameys.com

Fuzzy’s Bar-B-Que

Fuzzy’s embodies the personality of an Eisenhower-era diner, looking much as it did in 1954, when T.H. “Fuzzy” Nelson opened it. The moist and zesty barbecue is served with long, curvy hush puppies and vinegar slaw.

Fuzzy’s Bar-B-Que

407 Highway Street

Madison, NC 27025

(336) 427-4130

fuzzysbbqmadison.com

Clyde Cooper’s has been serving barbecue since it opened on New Year’s Day of 1938, making it one of the oldest barbecue restaurants in the state. Don’t forget to order plentiful sides — collard greens, potato salad, slaw — and make sure to save room for banana pudding.

Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque

327 South Wilmington Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

(919) 832-7614

clydecoopersbbq.com

Much of Short Sugar’s reputation comes from a thin, dark sauce, which seems to have less ketchup or tomato paste than other Piedmont dips.

Short Sugar’s Pit Bar-B-Q

1328 South Scales Street

Reidsville, NC 27320

(336) 342-7487

shortsugars.com

Pulled pork shoulder — pit-smoked over hardwood charcoal — comes with a tangy sauce. The only day the pit isn’t fired up is Sunday, when the restaurant is closed.

Stephenson’s Bar-B-Q

11964 NC 50 Highway North

Willow Spring, NC 27592

(919) 894-4530

A family-owned and run restaurant that honors tradition, Hill’s embodies resilience. This joint has been satisfying Winston-Salem residents and U.S. 52 passersby with their Lexington-style barbecue for more than 60 years.

Hill’s Lexington Barbecue, Inc

4005 Patterson Avenue

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

(336) 767-2184

You won’t find a “best barbecue in the world” sign on the window, but after a bite of barbecue or a sniff of the woodsmoke wafting through downtown, you’ll see why they don’t need one.

Bum’s Restaurant

566 East 3rd Street

Ayden, NC 28513

(252) 746-6880

bumsrestaurant.net

Skylight’s hickory-smoked, eastern-style barbecue is mythical in the eastern part of the state. The hog’s skin is blistered and mixed within the meat, and it’s served with a vinegar-based sauce, coleslaw, and a flat, heavy cornbread.

Skylight Inn BBQ

4618 S Lee Street

Ayden, NC 28513

(252) 746-4113

skylightbbqinnbbq.com

This fly-in barbecue restaurant is located at an airfield. But you don’t have to be a pilot to pay a visit to The Pik-N-Pig, where an order of pulled pork comes with a view of the runway.

Pik-N-Pig

194 Gilliam McConnell Road

Carthage, NC 28327

(910) 947-7591

pik-n-pig.com

Sides of steamed cabbage, slaw, collards, and more are made from family recipes. The hushpuppies are light and crispy. And the eastern-style barbecue is hickory and oak smoked.

Grady’s BBQ

3096 Arrington Bridge Road

Dudley, NC 28333

(919) 735-7243

Fuller’s Old Fashioned BAR-B-Q

Fuller’s is home to a huge all-you-can-eat buffet, which includes biscuits, barbecue, cornbread, and more. Need we say more?

Fuller’s Old Fashioned BAR-B-Q

113 North Eastern Boulevard

Fayetteville, NC 28301

(910) 484-5109

fullersbbq.com

Located right on U.S. Highway 70, Wilber’s is one of the biggest names in eastern North Carolina barbecue. Think: tender, juicy, wood-smoked ’cue that makes for a perfect pit stop.

Wilber’s Barbecue

4172 US-70

Goldsboro, NC 27534

(919) 778-5218

facebook.com/wilbersbarbecue

Simple, yet legendary. This Greenville landmark has no phone, no frills, and no equal.

B’s Barbecue

751 State Road 1204

Greenville, NC 27858

(252) 758-7126

Morris Barbeque

Morris is only open on Saturdays — a tradition that began in 1956 — but the eastern-style barbecue is worth any inconvenience. Don’t overlook the hush puppies and layer cake.

891 Morris BBQ Road

Hookerton, NC 28538

(252) 747-2254

morrisbarbeque.com

Each week, Parker’s smokes about 150 whole hogs — which are chopped and seasoned with a vinegar-and-red-pepper sauce — and fries about 8,000 chickens for 20,000 customers, who start coming early in the day.

Parker’s Barbecue

2514 U.S. Highway 301 South

Wilson, NC 27893

(252) 237-0972

parkersbarbecuewilson.com