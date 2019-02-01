Pit Stop: 27 Essential North Carolina Barbecue Joints

Find barbecue joints in your region.
Mountains Piedmont Coast
Buxton Hall Barbecue
The owners of Buxton Hall Barbecue bring fresh ideas to the table, yet they never lose sight of the whole-hog tradition at the heart of their restaurant.
Buxton Hall Barbecue
32 Banks Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 232-7216
buxtonhall.com
Keaton’s Barbecue, Inc.
You might get lost trying to find this Rowan County spot, but once you get there and taste the barbecue-sauced fried chicken, it’ll all be worth it.
Keaton’s Barbecue, Inc.
17365 Cool Springs Road
Cleveland, NC 27013
(704) 278-3048
keatonsoriginalbbq.com
Lexington Barbecue
The meat is the thing here — enhanced to perfection by a dark, thin sauce, or dip, that is neither too mild nor too fiery.
Lexington Barbecue
100 Smokehouse Lane
Lexington, NC 27295
(336) 249-9814
lexbbq.com
Speedy’s Barbecue, Inc.
Note: Speedy’s Barbecue will close in April 2019 due to a road widening project.
In Lexington, the city’s namesake-style barbecue — pork shoulder meat dipped in a tomato-based sauce — draws devotees to this former drive-in.
Speedy’s Barbecue, Inc.
1317 Winston Road
Lexington, NC 27295
(336) 248-2092
speedysbbqinc.com
Old Hampton Store & Barbeque
At Old Hampton Store, eat hickory-smoked barbecue served on sourdough rolls in a historic 1920 general store that was once the original train stop for Tweetsie Railroad.
Old Hampton Store & Barbeque
77 Ruffin Street
Linville, NC 28646
(828) 733-5213
facebook.com/oldhamptonstore/
Switzerland Café and General Store
Just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, Switzerland Café, (open spring through fall), offers hickory-smoked barbecue with a signature sauce — a blend of Lexington and eastern North Carolina flavors.
Switzerland Café and General Store
9440 NC-226A
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 765-5289
switzerlandcafe.com
Herb’s Pit Bar-B-Que
Customers have come to Herb’s Pit Bar-B-Que for more than 30 years for pit-smoked barbecue covered in a “sweet-and-sour” sauce, onion rings, and four-layer chocolate pie.
Herb’s Pit Bar-B-Que
15735 US-64
Murphy, NC 28906
(828) 494-5367
facebook.com/herbspitbbq
Richard’s Bar-B-Q
Richard’s opened in 1979 on Main Street, right between the courthouse and the railroad station, and that’s where it stands today. The sauce, eastern-style, has not been fiddled with in all that time, and slaw is the vegetable of choice.
Richard’s Bar-B-Q
522 N Main Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 636-9561
Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge
Since 1946, customers have come from near and far for tender, hand-chopped pork, painstakingly pit-cooked over a bed of glowing hickory and oak, slathered in red, Lexington-style sauce. Oh, and for the hush puppies and red slaw.
Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge
2000 E Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 482-8567
bridgesbbq.com
Hursey’s Bar-B-Q
From its humble backyard beginnings in the mid-’40s, Hursey’s has become something of a pork powerhouse. The hickory-smoked pork shoulders are best topped with Hursey’s Old-Fashioned Barbecue Sauce, which is just a little east of western, and west of eastern.
Hursey’s Bar-B-Q
1834 S Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 570-3838
hurseysbarbecue.com
Little Richard’s BBQ
Little Richard’s barbecue is pure Lexington-style. It’s pulled from pork shoulders, which are slow-roasted over wood coals for twelve to fourteen hours. As for the Lexington-style dip, Richard’s blend is still strongly vinegar based, with a bracing dose of pepper.
Little Richard’s BBQ
6470 Stadium Drive
Clemmons, NC 27012
(336) 766-0401
littlerichardsbarbeque.com
Picnic
This whole-hog barbecue joint tinkers with tradition, but it still shares time-honored cooking methods with its small-town brethren.
Picnic
1647 Cole Mill Road
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 908-9128
picnicdurham.com
Stamey’s
Founded in 1930, Stamey’s is well known for its Lexington-style pit — they cook exclusively over hardwood hickory coals — and its tangy-sweet vinegar-and-tomato sauce. But the real monument to its founder, Warner Stamey, is not the restaurant, but the pit building, which is by far the largest and best equipped in the state.
Stamey’s
2812 Battleground Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
(336) 288-9275
stameys.com
Fuzzy’s Bar-B-Que
Fuzzy’s embodies the personality of an Eisenhower-era diner, looking much as it did in 1954, when T.H. “Fuzzy” Nelson opened it. The moist and zesty barbecue is served with long, curvy hush puppies and vinegar slaw.
Fuzzy’s Bar-B-Que
407 Highway Street
Madison, NC 27025
(336) 427-4130
fuzzysbbqmadison.com
Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque
Clyde Cooper’s has been serving barbecue since it opened on New Year’s Day of 1938, making it one of the oldest barbecue restaurants in the state. Don’t forget to order plentiful sides — collard greens, potato salad, slaw — and make sure to save room for banana pudding.
Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque
327 South Wilmington Street
Raleigh, NC 27601
(919) 832-7614
clydecoopersbbq.com
Short Sugar’s Pit Bar-B-Q
Much of Short Sugar’s reputation comes from a thin, dark sauce, which seems to have less ketchup or tomato paste than other Piedmont dips.
Short Sugar’s Pit Bar-B-Q
1328 South Scales Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
(336) 342-7487
shortsugars.com
Stephenson’s Bar-B-Q
Pulled pork shoulder — pit-smoked over hardwood charcoal — comes with a tangy sauce. The only day the pit isn’t fired up is Sunday, when the restaurant is closed.
Stephenson’s Bar-B-Q
11964 NC 50 Highway North
Willow Spring, NC 27592
(919) 894-4530
Hill’s Lexington Barbecue, Inc
A family-owned and run restaurant that honors tradition, Hill’s embodies resilience. This joint has been satisfying Winston-Salem residents and U.S. 52 passersby with their Lexington-style barbecue for more than 60 years.
Hill’s Lexington Barbecue, Inc
4005 Patterson Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
(336) 767-2184
Bum’s Restaurant
You won’t find a “best barbecue in the world” sign on the window, but after a bite of barbecue or a sniff of the woodsmoke wafting through downtown, you’ll see why they don’t need one.
Bum’s Restaurant
566 East 3rd Street
Ayden, NC 28513
(252) 746-6880
bumsrestaurant.net
Skylight Inn BBQ
Skylight’s hickory-smoked, eastern-style barbecue is mythical in the eastern part of the state. The hog’s skin is blistered and mixed within the meat, and it’s served with a vinegar-based sauce, coleslaw, and a flat, heavy cornbread.
Skylight Inn BBQ
4618 S Lee Street
Ayden, NC 28513
(252) 746-4113
skylightbbqinnbbq.com
Pik-N-Pig
This fly-in barbecue restaurant is located at an airfield. But you don’t have to be a pilot to pay a visit to The Pik-N-Pig, where an order of pulled pork comes with a view of the runway.
Pik-N-Pig
194 Gilliam McConnell Road
Carthage, NC 28327
(910) 947-7591
pik-n-pig.com
Grady’s BBQ
Sides of steamed cabbage, slaw, collards, and more are made from family recipes. The hushpuppies are light and crispy. And the eastern-style barbecue is hickory and oak smoked.
Grady’s BBQ
3096 Arrington Bridge Road
Dudley, NC 28333
(919) 735-7243
Fuller’s Old Fashioned BAR-B-Q
Fuller’s is home to a huge all-you-can-eat buffet, which includes biscuits, barbecue, cornbread, and more. Need we say more?
Fuller’s Old Fashioned BAR-B-Q
113 North Eastern Boulevard
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-5109
fullersbbq.com
Wilber’s Barbecue
Located right on U.S. Highway 70, Wilber’s is one of the biggest names in eastern North Carolina barbecue. Think: tender, juicy, wood-smoked ’cue that makes for a perfect pit stop.
Wilber’s Barbecue
4172 US-70
Goldsboro, NC 27534
(919) 778-5218
facebook.com/wilbersbarbecue
B’s Barbecue
Simple, yet legendary. This Greenville landmark has no phone, no frills, and no equal.
B’s Barbecue
751 State Road 1204
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 758-7126
Morris Barbeque
Morris is only open on Saturdays — a tradition that began in 1956 — but the eastern-style barbecue is worth any inconvenience. Don’t overlook the hush puppies and layer cake.
891 Morris BBQ Road
Hookerton, NC 28538
(252) 747-2254
morrisbarbeque.com
Parker’s Barbecue
Each week, Parker’s smokes about 150 whole hogs — which are chopped and seasoned with a vinegar-and-red-pepper sauce — and fries about 8,000 chickens for 20,000 customers, who start coming early in the day.
Parker’s Barbecue
2514 U.S. Highway 301 South
Wilson, NC 27893
(252) 237-0972
parkersbarbecuewilson.com