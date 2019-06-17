Download our 56 Food Experiences You Can’t Miss in NC checklist here.

B’s Barbecue

There are no telephones or take-out menus at B’s, but there is plenty of whole-hog barbecue, cooked to tender perfection and doused in an eastern-style sauce. A word of advice: Get there early.

751 State Road 1204

Greenville, NC 27858

(252) 758-7126

Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge

Here, hand-chopped ’cue, painstakingly pit-cooked over a bed of glowing hickory and oak and slathered in red Lexington-style sauce, pairs perfectly with red slaw and hush puppies.

2000 East Dixon Boulevard

Shelby, NC 28150

(704) 482-8567

bridgesbbq.com



Lexington Barbecue

At this legendary Piedmont joint, the meat is the thing: pulled from slow-roasted pork shoulders and enhanced by a dark, thin sauce — or “dip” — that is neither too mild nor too fiery.

100 Smokehouse Lane,

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 249-9814

Lunch and dinner are served Monday-Saturday. Curb service is offered.



Flo’s Kitchen

Good homemade biscuits require a lot of hand-holding, and the famous, hoop cheese-stuffed cathead biscuits at Flo’s are no exception. It takes two hands to make them, and two hands to eat them.

1015 Goldsboro Street

South Wilson, NC 27893

(252) 237-9146

Kindred

Baked in a graniteware bowl and sprinkled with delicate flecks of hand-harvested sea salt, Kindred’s milk bread is more than a mere loaf. Warm and pillowy, sweet and salty — it’s pure magic. A hug, if you will, in carbohydrate form.

131 North Main Street

Davidson, NC 28036

(980) 231-5000

kindreddavidson.com



Pepsi

Sure, you can find it around the world, but drinking a cold glass bottle of the sugary, amber-hued soda feels far more refreshing — and authentic — in the

New Bern pharmacy-turned-Pepsi Store where it was invented.

256 Middle Street,

New Bern, NC 28560

(252) 636-5898

pepsistore.com



Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Driving up to this brewery is like arriving at a Disney theme park. And, OK, yes, the company was founded in California in 1979. But in a state filled with amazing craft beer, drinking an IPA at the Biltmore of brewing is an experience.

100 Sierra Nevada Way

Fletcher, NC 28732

(828) 681-5300

sierranevada.com



Cheerwine

We can’t help but feel a little possessive when it comes to this celebrated soda. The bubbly, burgundy nectar, invented in Salisbury, has been a cherished Tar Heel treasure for more than 100 years.

Duplin Winery

You’ve seen the lighthouse labels, the billboards while beach-bound. But there’s nothing like sipping sweet, chilled wine made from our state’s native muscadine grapes at the largest and oldest winery in the South.

505 North Sycamore Street

Rose Hill, NC 28458

Sutton’s Drug Store

The icy fruit ’ades at Sutton’s are a tradition that goes back to the founding of the store in 1923. Perch yourself on a stool and sip a ruby-red cherry limeade.

159 East Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

(919) 942-5161

suttonsdrugstore.com

Double D’s Coffee

Beep beep! Grab a cuppa at this Asheville landmark — a bright red double-decker bus that traveled to the U.S. from London in the 1970s and began its new life as a coffee shop in 1999.

41 Biltmore Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 505-2439

doubledscoffee.com







Price’s Chicken Coop

“The Coop” has been dishing out the same light and crunchy fried chicken since 1962. Service is carryout only, but when customers can’t wait for that first savory bite, they simply feast inside their cars parked along the street.

1614 Camden Road

Charlotte, NC 28203

(704) 333-9866

priceschickencoop.com



Bojangle’s

The best place to satisfy a hankering for fast-food fried chicken, perfectly seasoned fries, and sweet tea? Whichever Bo’s is closest. Forty years ago, Bojangles’ opened its first location in Charlotte. Now, it’s got legions of fans as far away as Honduras.

Keaton’s Barbecue

The fried chicken at Keaton’s is dipped in a secret, magical barbecue sauce — hot or mild — and served with a white bread bun. It’s impossibly delicious … if you can find the place. Hint: Just drive until you’re lost.

17365 Cool Springs Road

Cleveland, NC 27013

(704) 278-3048

keatonsoriginalbbq.com

Chef & The Farmer

The breakout dish at Chef Vivian Howard’s landmark Kinston restaurant was the barbecued chicken slathered with her special blueberry, eastern-style sauce.

120 West Gordon Street

Kinston, NC 28501

(252) 208-2433

vivianhoward.com/chef-the-farmer

Miller’s Restaurant

More than 60 years ago at Miller’s, hamburger met pimento cheese. The rest is history. It’s no longer the only pimento cheese burger around, but the faithful — who don’t mind spreading it on thick sometimes — will tell you it’s still the best.

710 Wilkesboro Street

Mocksville, NC 27028

(336) 751-2621

Shake Shop

The signature meal at this hole-in-the-wall joint has always been a Lottaburger: two burgers cooked on a flattop grill and served inside a hoagie-type bun. With slaw, tomato, and pickle. Only.

505 West Church Street

Cherryville, NC 28021

(704) 435-5778

Kermit’s

People come to Kermit’s for a taste of nostalgia. They long for the warm buns, the freshly chopped onions, the coleslaw, and the homemade pimento cheese. And they know just what to do when they arrive: drive up to the curb and flip their lights, or head inside for the constant soundtrack of the sizzling grill.

2220 Thomasville Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27107

(336) 788-9945

Bill’s

Bill’s is takeout only. There are no fancy condiments. Just order a bag full of white paper-wrapped, oil-fried, nuclear-red hot dogs “all the way” — that’s with special spicy chili, onions, and mustard — and be prepared to share.

109 Gladden Street

Washington, NC 27889

(252) 946-3343

Snoopy’s

Eating at the original Snoopy’s Hot Dogs is a Raleigh rite of passage. Since the restaurant opened in 1978, folks have been lining up for a hot dog served eastern Carolina-style: mustard, onions, and chili, steamed in a bun.

1931 Wake Forest Road

Raleigh, NC 27608

(919) 839-2176

snoopys.com



Yum Yum’s

Some customers come to Yum Yum Better Ice Cream for — you guessed it — the ice cream. It’s legendary. But so are the hot dogs, served six ways in a warm bun, each boiled weenie

as red as a Christmas tree light.

1219 Spring Garden Street

Greensboro, NC 27403

(336) 272-8284

Dick’s

A Wilson landmark, Dick’s Hot Dog Stand has been serving up dogs since 1921. And, pssst, it would be a mistake to leave without trying the chili, made from the same recipe for nearly 100 years.

1500 West Nash Street

Wilson, NC 27893

(252) 243-6313



The Roast Grill

There are no “show dogs” here. What brings people are charred dogs — the restaurant’s motto is “We burn ’em for you” — topped with mustard, onions, chili, and homemade slaw. The chili is so good that it even inspired a no-ketchup rule. You wouldn’t want to cover up all that flavor, would you?

7 South West Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

(919) 832-8292

roastgrill.com



The Beefmaster Inn

No substitutions. No choices. And most definitely no menu. The Beefmastor serves rib eye — and only rib eye. Customers are greeted with a slab of meat on a wooden butcher block. They make a selection. Then, they eat their meal with a baked potato and Texas toast.

2656 U.S. Highway 301 South

Wilson, NC 27893

(252) 237-7343



Beef n’ Bottle

It takes a reservation made well in advance to score a booth in the low-lit dining room of this storied steakhouse on a Saturday night. But once you’ve settled in, enjoy the complimentary cheese spread and crackers, a salad, the pressed garlic bread, a martini. Then, pick your steak.

4538 South Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28209

(704) 523-9977

beefandbottle.net



Stump Sound Oysters

Tasting a Stump Sound oyster feels like taking a brisk dive into the chilly Atlantic and surfacing with a snootful of surf. It tastes exactly like the ocean, its brine, its sea life — and that salty taste puts them at the top of oyster-lovers’ favorites.

Owens’ Restaurant

The dinner menu at this Outer Banks restaurant, open since 1946, remains a time capsule of seafood classics. And none are more beloved than the signature crab cakes and hush puppies.

7114 South Virginia Dare Trail

Nags Head, NC 27959

(252) 441-7309

owensrestaurant.com

Big Oak Drive-In

At Big Oak, the star of the walk-up window is the shrimpburger: small, very lightly battered shrimp; a little tartar sauce and coleslaw; a little ketchup. It’s a honey-pack-the-car-I-need-one-today meal on a bun.

1167 Salter Path Road

Salter Path, NC 28575

(252) 247-2588

bigoakdrivein.com



El’s Drive-In

At El’s, the drive-in hasn’t given way to the drive-thru. Since 1959, carhops have been delivering a bagged bounty — shrimp and oyster plates, cheese dogs, the signature Superburgers — right to your window.

3706 Arendell Street

Morehead City, NC 28557

(252) 726-3002

elsdrivein.com

Snappy Lunch

It’s the only Mount Airy business ever mentioned during the eight-year run of The Andy Griffith Show, but it’s Snappy Lunch’s pork chop sandwich that endures. Fans will drive for hours to stand in a line so they can eat, on a bun, a piece of fried pork bigger than a dessert plate.

125 North Main Street

Mount Airy, NC 27030

(336) 786-4931

thesnappylunch.com



The Fried Turkey Sandwich Shop

It is what you think it is. You can get your sandwich in a dizzying array of options: turkey with cranberry sauce, turkey with stuffing, turkey with cranberry sauce and stuffing. All this on Texas toast — gravy on the side.

2318 Paintersmill Drive

Fayetteville, NC 28304

(910) 425-2755

friedturkeyshop.com



Shelby Café

Shelby has claimed livermush since at least 1933, when two local businesses — Mack’s Livermush and Jenkins Foods — got their start. Try the regional delicacy on a sandwich at the Shelby Café. Think of it as a softer, richer sausage patty.

220 South Lafayette Street

Shelby, NC 28150

(704) 487-8461



The Dairy Center

Mount Airy’s (other) famous sandwich? Ground-steak: ground beef thickened with flour and water, served on a toasted, buttered bun, and topped with coleslaw, tomato, chopped onion, and mayonnaise. It’s like a sloppy joe without the ketchup.

407 West Lebanon Street

Mount Airy, NC 27030

(336) 786-2349



Merritt’s Store and Grill

Merritt’s calling card is the B.L.T. — a destination sandwich. And while a standard B.L.T. has a recipe only three letters long, the Merritt’s version comes in three sizes: single, double, and triple. The numbers correspond to how many layers of bacon, lettuce, and tomato the sandwich contains. Dreams do come true.

1009 South Columbia Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

(919) 942-4897

merrittsstoreandgrill.com



White Duck Taco

Inside a cave-like, refurbished Quonset hut by the French Broad River, you’ll find wildly creative fare. Start with the Bangkok Shrimp Taco: sesame-glazed fried shrimp with curry aioli and house-made pickles.

388 Riverside Drive

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 254-1398

whiteducktacoshop.com

Plant

Here’s what you won’t find at Asheville’s vegan mainstay: meat, dairy, or eggs. You will find a creative menu unlike any you’ve ever seen — or tasted. Here in the Barbecue Belt, it’s perfectly fine to be skeptical. But first, take a bite.

165 Merrimon Avenue

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 258-7500

plantisfood.com

Videri Chocolate Factory

You’ll feel like a real-life Charlie at this bean-to-bar chocolate factory. The golden ticket: chocolate bars that range from classic milk and dark chocolate to flavors like blueberry and pink peppercorn.

327 West Davie Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

(919) 755-5053

viderichocolatefactory.com

Black Mountain Chocolate

Cocoa beans from the Dominican Republic become chocolate bars and gelato, espresso brownies and salted caramel tarts at this “visible factory” in Winston-Salem. Takea peek into the process, and, of course, sample the delicious creations.

732 Trade Street Northwest

Winston-Salem, NC 27101

(336) 293-4698

blackmountainchocolate.com

French Broad Chocolate Lounge

French Broad roasts, cracks, grinds, and tempers all of their chocolate in small batches. The result: unique offerings like chocolate habanero, strawberry balsamic, lavender honey, and sorghum caramel truffles, made with super-local ingredients.

10 South Pack Square

Asheville, NC 28801

(828) 252-4181

frenchbroadchocolates.com



Britt’s Donut Shop

The Carolina Beach Boardwalk has gone through its share of changes, but one thing about it has stood the test of time: the “Sweetest Place on Earth” and its warm doughnuts with a flaky glaze.

11 Boardwalk

Carolina Beach, NC 28428

brittsdonutshop.com

Krispy Kreme

The glowing sign is a siren call, a thoroughly North Carolinian expression of “carpe diem.” The glazed, pillowy-soft doughnuts, invented in Winston-Salem in 1937, used to be our secret … but we can share.

11 Boardwalk

Carolina Beach, NC 28428

krispykreme.com



Rockford General Store

Why is it called sonker? No one knows for sure. But when locals hanker for warm, juicy fruit — peach, sweet potato, cherry, and berry — baked into a sweet crust, they know just where to go.

5174 Rockford Road

Dobson, NC 27017

(336) 374-5317

rockfordgeneralstore.com

Angus Barn

Sure, the grilled steaks are great. But we’re here to talk about the legendary chocolate chess pie: Its signature crackly, crusty top is drizzled with chocolate syrup and dolloped with whipped cream.

9401 Glenwood Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27617

(919) 781-2444

angusbarn.com

Crook’s Corner

Chef Emeritus Bill Smith wanted to re-create the lemon pie of his childhood on the coast — with some tweaks. Whipped cream and flaky salt instead of meringue; saltine crust instead of Ritz Crackers. He called the dessert Atlantic Beach pie. It was a hit. Then it went viral. Now, it’s legendary.

610 West Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

(919) 929-7643

crookscorner.com

Mama Dip’s

At Chapel Hill fixture Mama Dip’s, the beloved sweet potato pie has a custardy filling made with milk, eggs, and melted butter, plus warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. The sweet potatoes are boiled until tender, then mashed until smooth.

408 West Rosemary Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

(919) 942-5837

mamadips.com

Howling Cow

This creamery in NC State’s Hunt Library uses fresh milk from cows at the school’s Dairy Research and Teaching Farm. Try the best seller, Wolf Tracks: vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and chunks of fudge.

1070 Partners Way

Raleigh, NC 27606

(919) 515-7012



Dots Dario

Dots has been a sweet summer standby for nearly 50 years. Scoops of German chocolate, cherry cheesecake, and rainbow ice cream are a reason to save room for dessert.

30 Lake Tahoma Road

Marion, NC 28752

(828) 724-4546

Tony’s Ice Cream

Louis Coletta’s family has been in the ice cream business since 1915. Today, he continues the tradition at Tony’s. One flavor that often takes newcomers by surprise — grape — is a nod to the Colettas’ Italian heritage.

604 E Franklin Boulevard

Gastonia, NC 28054

(704) 867-7085

tonysicecream.com